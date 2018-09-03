Kander Preps for Mo. Secretary of State Takeover

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's next secretary of state has begun preparing to assume office in January.

Democrat Jason Kander defeated Republican Shane Schoeller last week in the race to succeed Robin Carnahan, who decided against seeking a third term.

Kander will be the only new member of Missouri's executive branch when statewide elected officials take the oaths of office in January.

One of the first jobs for Kander's transition is reviewing resumes. The transition team has asked all current employees in the secretary of state's office to indicate if they wish to remain by providing their resumes. The team says it's a common practice during a change of administration.