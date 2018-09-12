Kansas City Air Show to Return in 2015

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Organizers of the Kansas City Air Show say the event will return to the skies in a little more than a year.

The Mid-America Youth Aviation Association said in a news release that the event is planned for Aug. 22 and 23, 2015, at the Wheeler Downtown Airport. It will feature a performance from the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels aerobatics team.

This year's Kansas City show was called off after the Navy canceled the rest of the Blue Angels season because of automatic federal budget reductions. Because of the cuts, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and military static aircraft also weren't able to perform at the show.

Air show director Ed Noyallis says the group is pleased to once again bring a "world-class air show" to the city.