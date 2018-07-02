Kansas City airport terrorist travel hub

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A report compiled when Kansas City was seeking federal terrorism and emergency response grants claims Kansas City International Airport is a hub for terrorist travel.

The Kansas City Star reports the February 7 document prepared by Kansas City area emergency management officials seeking federal security grants was sent to the Department of Homeland Security to provide a threat picture for the Kansas City region. The report says KCI is a primary hub for known or suspected terrorist travel.

Kansas City Police Capt. Daniel Gates says he sent the report to the Federal Emergency Management Agency so FEMA could evaluate the region's terrorism risk. Gates says the report shouldn't create fear.

Mayer Nudell, a terrorism and security expert, says the report could have been amped up to win federal funds.