Kansas City Airport will get Expedited Screening

KANSAS CITY - Security checks at the Kansas City International Airport apparently will be quicker soon for some passengers.

The Transportation Security Agency announced Thursday that KCI will be among 60 U.S. airports that will install its PreCheck expedited screening program, beginning Oct. 1.

The expedited screening allows qualified passengers to avoid removing shoes, belt and outerwear such as a jacket. They also won't have to remove laptops or quart-sized plastic bag for gels, liquids and aerosols from their luggage.

The Kansas City Star reports KCI will limit the process at first to Terminal B, which is used by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. Delta will start the program in October and Southwest in November.