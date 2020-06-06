Kansas City announces planned reform of police procedures

KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city is making sweeping changes in police procedures in response to concerns raised by citizens during nearly a week of protests.

The Kansas City Police Commission held a closed meeting Thursday to discuss complaints from black leaders and citizens about police conduct during the protests.

Lucas said the city will ask an outside agency to investigate all officer-involved shootings, will create whistleblower protections for officers and review the use of tear gas and projectiles.

A coalition of civil rights groups called for Police Chief Rick Smith's resignation but Lucas said Smith will remain the city's chief.