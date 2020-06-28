Kansas City Area Auto Supplier Getting State Aid

LIBERTY (AP) - An automotive supplier is building a new facility in the Kansas City area with the help of up to $5.6 million of incentives from Missouri.

Gov. Jay Nixon attended a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in Liberty for LMV Automotive Systems. The governor says the $42 million facility is expected to employ 156 people.

LMV will supply welded body parts for the new Transit van being built by Ford Motor Co. at its plant in nearby Claycomo.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development authorized LMV to receive more than $2 million of aid under the Quality Jobs program, $1.6 million in tax incentives under the Missouri BUILD program and $500,000 in job-training incentives.

The state also awarded a $1.5 million grant to Liberty to fund infrastructure improvements around the new building.