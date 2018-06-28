Kansas City area church group heads home after snowstorm

KANSAS CITY (AP) — About 150 people from the Kansas City area who were stranded for 22 hours because of the East Coast snowstorm are back on the road again.

The group occupied four buses that traveled to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life in opposition to the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in 1973.

Deacon Rick Boyle of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Smithville told The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/1OIjceL) by email Sunday that the group left Bedford, Pennsylvania, early Sunday after staying overnight as guests of the American Legion Post 113 there.

About two-thirds of those in the traveling group were under age 20.

They're expected to make it home early Monday.