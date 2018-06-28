Kansas City-Area Man Drowns in Truman Lake

CLINTON (AP) - A Lee's Summit man drowned in Truman Lake when the boat he was fishing from was swamped and submerged.



The Missouri State Water Patrol says 72-year-old Archie F. Murphy died Monday in Henry County.



The patrol says a bass boat operated by a man from California was submerged after weather conditions sent water over the boat's bow. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.



The other man was treated for minor injuries.