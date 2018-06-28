Kansas City-Area Security Guard Honored

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A retired Lawrence police sergeant is the first recipient of a life-saving award from Nebraska Furniture Mart for saving a baby's life at the Kansas City, Kansas store.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports part-time security guard Mark Warren took action after a panicked family ran up to him November 19th with a baby that had turned blue and wasn't breathing.

Warren calmed the father down, laid the baby out on a security desk and started CPR. The baby regained consciousness and soon was being cared for by a woman who identified herself as a registered nurse.

Nebraska Furniture Mart presented Warren with an award for saving the baby's life. A company spokesman says it's the first time the firm has presented anyone with the life-saving award.