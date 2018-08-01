Kansas City area to get 1,001 electric car chargers
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City Power & Light said it's planning to spend about $20 million to install 1,001 public electric car chargers will make the Kansas City region one of the best places in the country to drive an electric car.
The utility announced Monday that it will install the chargers in the Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as Clinton, St. Joseph, Sedalia and other communities where KCP&L has customers. The plan is for the network to be ready by summer.
The Kansas City Star reported that the only other state to have more than 1,000 chargers is California.
KCP&L said it will ask state regulators for a rate increase to recover the costs, with residential customers likely to pay an extra $1 to $2 a year.
More News
Grid
List
MONITEAU COUNTY - A boy has been found in Moniteau County days after he was reported missing , the sheriff's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Monday on suspicion of statutory sodomy involving a young girl. The victim's mother... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies went on a high speed chase last Monday in an attempt to recover a reportedly stolen... More >>
in
(CNN Money) - Get ready to find out how much time you spend on Facebook and Instagram. A new... More >>
in
HARRISBURG - Four teens injured in a fatal crash last September are now filing personal injury lawsuits against 26-year-old Brandon... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is upgrading a crosswalk near Mill Creek Elementary on Nifong Blvd. The current crosswalk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The weather in 2018 has been nothing short of extreme. From a long and cold winter, to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri electric customers will see just over a 6 percent cut in electric rates beginning Wednesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Excited faculty, students and parents filled the halls of the new Cedar Ridge Elementary School at its dedication... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri released a new report Tuesday with recommendations aimed at drinking and hazing in the... More >>
in
FULTON - The Grabb Animal Shelter needs donations to help care for more than 100 animals surrendered to Fulton Police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The average life expectancy in Missouri is dropping for the first time in generations. "Overdoses from opioids... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ron Schieferdecker has been riding motorcycles since he was eight years old. The Mid-America Harley-Davidson general sales manager... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Senator Claire McCaskill proposed legislation to improve duck boat safety on Tuesday, following the death of 17 people... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged a former law enforcement officer with statutory sodomy following an investigation by the Department... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The principal at West Middle School filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools on July 26, accusing the... More >>
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy." Speaking Monday on Fox News' " OBJECTified ,"... More >>
in