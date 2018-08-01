Kansas City area to get 1,001 electric car chargers

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City Power & Light said it's planning to spend about $20 million to install 1,001 public electric car chargers will make the Kansas City region one of the best places in the country to drive an electric car.

The utility announced Monday that it will install the chargers in the Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as Clinton, St. Joseph, Sedalia and other communities where KCP&L has customers. The plan is for the network to be ready by summer.

The Kansas City Star reported that the only other state to have more than 1,000 chargers is California.

KCP&L said it will ask state regulators for a rate increase to recover the costs, with residential customers likely to pay an extra $1 to $2 a year.