Kansas City art collection gets $2.32M at Chicago auction

KANSAS CITY (AP) - More than 30 American paintings collected by a Kansas City couple was sold this week for more than $2 million at an auction in Chicago.

One painting called "Discussion," depicting a laborer and a union representative, by Thomas Hart Benton was bought Wednesday for over $1 million.

Its pre-sale estimate was as high as $400,000. The Kansas City Star reports Colleen Thielen, director of collections for Leslie Hindman Auctioneers, says the buyer is a private collector.

The collection was amassed by Richard M. and Carol Levin, both of whom are deceased. It had featured other pieces by Benton, who taught at the Kansas City Art Institute, as well as pieces by John Steuart Curry and Charles Burchfield.