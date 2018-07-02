Kansas City Baking Company recalls several products

KANSAS CITY - A number of ready-to-eat meat products from The Kansas City Baking Company have been recalled after being produced without federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The products also contained known allergens such as wheat, soy, eggs and milk but do not display that on the label.

The products were produced throughout February but show no dates or codes on the packaging. The following items, which were shipped to cafes around Kansas and Missouri, are eligible for recall:

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO SAUSAGE.”

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO BACON.”

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO CHORIZO.”

Individually wrapped packages of “BACON QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “SAUSAGE QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “CHORIZO QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “SAUSAGE BACON QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “HAM QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “HAM AND PARMESAN CROISSANT.”

These recalled items do not bear the federal mark of inspection.