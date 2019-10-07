Kansas City bar shooting leaves 4 people dead and 5 wounded

1 day 1 hour 19 minutes ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 10:07:00 AM CDT October 06, 2019 in News
By: Rebekah Riess and Eric Levenson, CNN

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (CNN) - Four people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting at a private Kansas City bar overnight, police said.

Officers were called to the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas at 1:27 a.m. (2:27 a.m. ET) and four shooting victims were found dead inside the bar, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said.

The four, all Hispanic males, were identified as a man in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s and two in their mid-20s, Tomasic said.

Another five people who had been shot were taken to area hospitals and were stable Sunday morning. At least two people have been released from the hospital, police said.

Tomasic said he does not have specific suspect information that can be released, but police believe there were "possibly two suspects that entered" the bar and began shooting. Police found handgun shell casings at the scene.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and "do not feel it's racially motivated," Tomasic said. There is no clear motive yet, but Tomasic said police do not believe this was a random shooting.

"We don't feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again," he said.

About 40 people were in the bar at the time of the shooting. Detectives are looking for surveillance video from the area.

The Tequila KC bar is a private, members-only venue, Tomasic said.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia man indicted for deadly crash that killed pedestrian
Columbia man indicted for deadly crash that killed pedestrian
COLUMBIA - A grand jury handed down an indictment Friday against a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian.... More >>
13 minutes ago Monday, October 07 2019 Oct 7, 2019 Monday, October 07, 2019 11:12:22 AM CDT October 07, 2019 in News

Columbia community gathers to combat violence
Columbia community gathers to combat violence
COLUMBIA - Friends, family and neighbors came together Sunday afternoon to unite and support one another following a string of... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 11:09:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Columbia Fire crews put out fire along Vandiver
Columbia Fire crews put out fire along Vandiver
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at G-Wrench's Auto on Vandiver Drive on Sunday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Columbia Fire hosts 6th annual fire prevention week
Columbia Fire hosts 6th annual fire prevention week
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department hosted its sixth annual Fire Prevention Week Kickoff on Sunday. The event was... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 4:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Man arrested for assault on Pulaski County deputy
Man arrested for assault on Pulaski County deputy
PULASKI COUNTY - Officials said one man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy with a knife. According to... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 4:02:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Columbia moves forward on plans for mall expansion
Columbia moves forward on plans for mall expansion
COLUMBIA - City leaders are moving forward on plans to re-zone the Columbia Mall. At Monday night's city council... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 3:58:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Rocheport hosts second annual 'Donut Festival'
Rocheport hosts second annual 'Donut Festival'
ROCHEPORT - Donuts, axes, bubbles and more were all part of the fun at Rocheport's second annual "Donut Festival." ... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 2:51:00 PM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Kansas City bar shooting leaves 4 people dead and 5 wounded
Kansas City bar shooting leaves 4 people dead and 5 wounded
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (CNN) - Four people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting at a private... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 10:07:00 AM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fourth-grade girl organizes city-wide climate march
UPDATE: Fourth-grade girl organizes city-wide climate march
COLUMBIA –Around 100 people attended March for Our Earth,a climate march led by a nine-year-old. Fourth-grader Emma Winter is... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 7:37:00 AM CDT October 06, 2019 in News

Moberly man dies in fatal Business Loop 70 crash
Moberly man dies in fatal Business Loop 70 crash
COLUMBIA - A Moberly man died after his motorcycle and a car collided on Business Loop 70 East on Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 10:16:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

Nonprofit hosts mentoring event following recent Columbia homicides
Nonprofit hosts mentoring event following recent Columbia homicides
COLUMBIA - Columbia saw five homicides in September, all in a span of 12 days. The community is doing... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

One taken to hospital after truck fire in Boone County
One taken to hospital after truck fire in Boone County
COLUMBIA — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a truck caught on fire southwest of Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

Parson on Columbia violence: it's a community effort
Parson on Columbia violence: it's a community effort
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he will do everything he can to help communities deal with gun violence... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk
Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials say welfare recipients with medical marijuana cards will continue to get financial aid. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, October 05 2019 Oct 5, 2019 Saturday, October 05, 2019 12:59:00 PM CDT October 05, 2019 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 6: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 6:36:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in Friday Night Fever

Nine grams of fentanyl found in Osage Beach drug bust
Nine grams of fentanyl found in Osage Beach drug bust
OSAGE BEACH - Two women were taken into custody after detectives in Osage Beach received information about someone in possession... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in News

Jefferson City to develop athletic facilities on tornado damaged properties
Jefferson City to develop athletic facilities on tornado damaged properties
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City High School plans to expand their athletic facilities on properties that were damaged by the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in Continuous News

State Technical College plans to meet rising demand for electrical workers
State Technical College plans to meet rising demand for electrical workers
LINN - State Technical College of Missouri received a $2 million grant this week to build a facility to train... More >>
2 days ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 Friday, October 04, 2019 3:22:00 PM CDT October 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
12pm 66°
1pm 68°
2pm 70°
3pm 71°