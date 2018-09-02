Kansas City Begins Natural Gas Use on Buses

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City is on the road to converting all of its public buses to natural gas.

The Kansas City Area Transportation on Wednesday put two new natural-gas powered buses into service. Transportation officials say the city will replace all of its 300 buses, which mostly use diesel, to natural-gas during the next 12 to 14 years. Five hybrid-electric buses also will be replaced.

The Kansas City Star reports another 23 natural-gas buses are already ordered.

Mark Huffer, general manager of the ATA, says natural gas costs about half the cost of diesel. And while a natural gas bus costs $40,000 more than a diesel-powered bus, it is expected to save the ATA $100,000 before it needs to be replaced.