Kansas City buildings may have to publicize energy consumption

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Council is mulling a proposal requiring large buildings to publicly report their energy consumption in an effort to increase efficiency.

Councilman Scott Taylor is sponsoring the ordinance with Mayor Sly James. He told The Kansas City Star reporting energy consumption will encourage large buildings to become more energy efficient.

Taylor said he believes the proposal will be supported by a majority of taxpayers and citizens. But representatives of some of the city's largest buildings are worried it will be an expensive mandate, putting them at a competitive disadvantage compared to other cities that don't require reporting of energy consumption.

If Kansas City adopts the ordinance, it would join 13 other U.S. cities that enforce this reporting.

The council's finance committee was expected to consider the measure Wednesday.