Kansas City Catholic Bishop Charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Defense attorneys argue that evidence used to convict a Catholic priest of child pornography shouldn't be allowed to try the diocese and the bishop who leads it.

The Kansas City Star reported Monday that the effort to have eight pieces of evidence excluded was made in a pretrial motion.

The Rev. Shawn Ratigan pleaded guilty earlier this month to federal charges of producing child pornography. His case led authorities to charge Bishop Robert Finn and the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph with failure to report suspected child abuse. Finn has pleaded not guilty.

A trial in the case is scheduled to start Sept. 24 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

A spokesman for the prosecutor says a response to the defense motion will be made in writing, probably later this week.