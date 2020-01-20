Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win

COLUMBIA - Local Kansas City Chiefs fans are spending their day watching the game with family and friends to see what they hope will be a win against the Tennessee Titans.

For many of them, this is something they have been waiting for.

MU senior Calvin Racy spent last year's Chiefs game against the New England Patriots in the same spot he's spending it today: Harpo's Bar & Grill.

"I actually sat in that same seat over there last year and watched them get upset by the Patriots," Racy said. "I’m from Kansas City, I’m a die hard Patrick Mahomes fan, I wanna see them get that W and go to the Super Bowl."

Racy said coming to Harpo's might be his new ritual, unless the Chiefs lose. For him, this is the best way to watch the game.

"No better way to spend a Sunday than right here with all my friends and buddies," Racy said.

Some fans are hoping their rituals and superstitions will carry the Chiefs to victory.

"I mean I kind of wear this every time," MU sophomore Jordan Ham said. "It worked last week, I'm just going to see if it keeps going today."

If the Chiefs win today, they will go to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. For many local fans, this is something they'd see for the first time ever.

"If the Chiefs win, it'll definitely be a moment I remember for the rest of my life," Ham said. "I mean, it'll be amazing."