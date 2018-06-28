Kansas City chief wants to demolish abandoned properties

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte says the city should consider tearing down abandoned properties in blighted areas to help reduce crime.

Forte mentioned the idea Tuesday during a Board of Police Commissioners, although he hasn't worked out details or the estimated costs. He suggested reallocating money for hiring extra officers to demolish the properties and make other improvements, such as repairing streetlights.

He said rather than hire 60 police officers, the department should consider hiring 55 and using the money for the neighborhood improvements.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/1mUYDlB ) that Forte believes a dilapidated environment can lead to crime.

City Manager Troy Schulte said Tuesday the city has 875 dangerous buildings on a list and estimated it would cost $10 million to demolish them.