Kansas City Chiefs Edge Past Dallas Cowboys

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs defense made several fourth-quarter stops Sunday and the team held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 17-16.

The Chiefs finished last season with the NFL's worst record at 2-14, and have already tied their win total from last season. The 2-0 Chiefs play next at Philadelphia Sept. 19.

KOMU 8 Reporters Maddy Glab and Nick Thompson made the trip to the home opener at Arrowhead Stadium and took the photographs below.

The Dallas Cowboys now have a 1-1 record after losing in Kansas City. In the photo below, players from "America's Team" are preparing for the game.

Tipton native David Koechner led the "Tomahawk Chop" chant before the game. Koechner starred in the movie "Anchorman" as Champ Kind, a sports anchor.

Maddy Glab took the photo below from the new Arrowhead Stadium press box. Fans got to see a pyrotechnic show and a fighter jet flyover before the game.

Arrowhead is labeled by some as "the loudest stadium in the NFL." In the photo below, fans made noise on a third down play.

Wide receiver Dwayne Bowe celebrates with fans after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith. Bowe caught four passes in the game.