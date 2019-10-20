Kansas City Chiefs head to Denver for Thursday night football

DENVER - The Kansas City Chiefs will be heading to the new home of former Mizzou quarterback, Drew Lock, on Thursday night to take on the Denver Broncos.

Lock has been out due to a thumb injury.

The Chiefs will be going into the game 4-2, with a two game losing streak.

The improvements needed for Kansas City come from the defense, which has allowed an average of 190 rushing yards in the last four weeks.

The Broncos are in hope of improving their offense for Thursday night's game. Some of the help will come from wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who will be coming back after a sore knee.

The Broncos are looking for a win against the Chiefs, given the fact that they have not been able to defeat the team in four years and will be going up against quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes won his regular season debut at Mile High stadium two years ago.

The Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will kick-off at 7:20 P.M.