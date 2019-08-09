Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for preseason opener

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs will open up their 2019-20 campaign tomorrow night against the Cincinnati Bengals. This will be the first of four preseason games for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes will be returning for his third season with Kansas City. Mahomes finished with 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards last year. The Chiefs finished tied for second last season with the Chargers with a record of 12-4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. tomorrow night.