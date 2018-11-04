Kansas City Chiefs trade up to draft Patrick Mahomes II

PHILADELPHIA - The Kansas City Chiefs selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes II with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes played three years of college football at Texas Tech from 2014-2016. He finished with 93 passing touchdowns and 11,252 passing yards, both third-best in Texas Tech history.

Kansas City traded three draft picks to the Buffalo Bills in order to acquire the tenth overall. The Chiefs sent the 27th overall draft pick, a third-round selection and their 2018 first-round draft pick to Buffalo.

Thursday marks the first time Chiefs have drafted a quarterback in the first-round since selecting Todd Blackledge in 1983. Mahomes was the second quarterback picked in the draft and Chiefs’ highest-seeded selection since the team’s first overall pick of Eric Fisher in 2013.

Kansas City has eight more picks in the NFL Draft. Unless the Chiefs make another first-round trade, their next pick will be in the second-round, the 59th overall pick, on Friday.