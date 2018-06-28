Kansas City church elder charged in wife's death

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — An elder of a Kansas City, Missouri, church is charged with killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.

Johnson County authorities on Wednesday charged 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris, of Overland Park, with first-degree murder in the death of his wife of 18 months, 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.

Police said officers responded Monday to the couple's apartment about a domestic disturbance and returned when Harris reported that his wife was missing. Her body was found later in Raymore, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that she was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a non-denominational church. Pastor Carlton Funderburke described the newlyweds as "loving" and said there were "no signs at all" of trouble.

Harris is being held on $1 million. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.