Kansas City coalition sticks to approach as homicides rise

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Leaders of a Kansas City anti-violent crime coalition said last year's 109 homicides were troubling but not an indication the focused deterrence approach to fighting crime is failing.

Two years after the Kansas City No Violence Alliance was formed, the city's homicides dropped to 81 in 2014, which was their lowest point in 42 years. Officials lauded the number but cautioned that the coalition's success couldn't be determined so soon.

They're saying the same thing now after last year's homicide count returned to its 10-year average. And so far in 2016, the city has 11 homicides, which is more than it had at this point in previous years.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the coalition's approach will eventually identify the small percentage of the criminal population committing violent crimes.