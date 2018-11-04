Kansas City Confederate memorial to be moved after vandalism

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Parks officials in Kansas City, Missouri, say an 83-year-old Confederate memorial will be removed after it was vandalized.

The Missouri Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy asked Kansas City Parks and Recreation officials to remove the monument from its current location along of the city's main streets to a place of safety. That came after someone painted what appeared to be a red hammer and sickle on the "Loyal Women of the Old South" memorial late Friday or early Saturday.

Parks officials said Saturday the monument would be removed soon, and on Sunday crews covered it with plywood boards to prevent further graffiti until it can be relocated.

The memorial was erected in 1934 to recognize women who supported the Confederacy.