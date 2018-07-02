Kansas City considering beer, liquor sales at farmers market

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City is considering a proposal to allow the sale of locally produced beer and liquor at a farmers market in the wake of successful sales of Missouri wine.

The Kansas City Star reports the city council's Public Safety Committee would consider the proposal Wednesday.

The ordinance would allow manufacturers with a Missouri retail liquor-by-the-drink license to apply for a caterer's permit. That permit would allow distilled spirits or malt beverage manufacturers to sell their products at the City Market farmers market.

In July, a permit was approved by the council that lets famers and producers sell their wines by the bottle at the City Market. The Missouri Wine and Grape Board had previously offered free samples at the market.

Fahrmeier Farms and Vineyards in Lexington began selling wine every weekend under the new program last year.

[Editor's note: This story and its image have been updated for clarity.]