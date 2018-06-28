Kansas City considers replacing shelter

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A possible plan to replace Kansas City's outdated animal shelter could include a public vote and private funding.

City Manager Troy Schulte told The Kansas City Star the new shelter plans are preliminary and that other details to be worked out.

City Councilwoman Teresa Loar says the shelter, which has been around for 43 years, is "woefully inadequate," when compared to much larger, newer facilities like the 28,000-square-foot shelter in Independence, completed in 2013 and which serves half the animals that Kansas City does.

She says citizens would likely support a modest property tax increase to pay for a shelter and other infrastructure improvements. The cost of a new shelter is unclear, but could cost about $12 million.

The 43-year-old shelter takes in more than 10,000 animals per year.