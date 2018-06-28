Kansas City Convention Postponed

KANSAS CITY (AP) - National leaders of a group opposed to illegal immigration say they are postponing their conference in Kansas City. President Chris Simcox of the Minuteman Civil Defense Corps says the group will hold its regional conference in February. It was originally scheduled for December, but organizers say they had problems finding a place for the convention over the holidays. The group patrols the border and reports illegal immigrants to authorities. Last month, the group announced it will hold a meeting in Kansas City after a local member found herself at the center of controversy over her appointment to the Kansas City Parks Board.