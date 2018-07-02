Kansas City Could Host 2016 Republican Presidential Convention

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Republican delegation will visit Kansas City next week as the party continues to weigh possible locations for its 2016 presidential nominating convention.

Kansas City was chosen last week as one of four finalists for the convention, along with Cleveland, Denver and Dallas.

The Republican National Committee said its Site Selection Delegation will be in Kansas City for three days beginning June 4 to consider venues, hospitality, security and transportation. Members will also meet with local officials to discuss Kansas City's bid.

The campaign to land the GOP convention has been a bistate effort. Donations totaling $260,000 were announced in April by officials of Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri; Johnson County, Kansas; and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.