Kansas City Couple Claims $71.5M Powerball Jackpot

PLATTE WOODS (AP) - A Kansas City couple is having a very happy holiday season after winning a $71.5 million Powerball jackpot in the Christmas night drawing.

The Missouri Lottery said Monday in a news release that 49-year-old Kevin Carlson and his wife claimed the prize Thursday. Carlson celebrated his birthday the next day and already has quit his job as a mechanic. His wife, whose name was not released, plans to keep working.

Carlson says he "went nuts" when he realized the ticket was a winner. He had bought it at the Autobahn BP store in Platte Woods where he regularly stops for coffee.

The couple plan to use the money to pay bills, help their grown children and take a trip for their upcoming 30th wedding anniversary. Carlson also wants a 1968 Camaro.