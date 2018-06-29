Kansas City crews team up to save pit bull terrier mix

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Surveillance cameras set up in Kansas City to catch illegal dumping also led to the rescue of a dumped dog.

Kansas City codes officer Alan Ashurst told The Kansas City Star he was reviewing footage from the hidden camera this month when he noticed a dog being shoved out of a car and the driver pulling away.

He contacted Kansas City's animal health and public safety office. Special investigator Eron Dawkins then also began reviewing the photos.

They went back to the dump site and found the dog and brought him to a shelter, from which a Kansas City couple since has adopted him.

And thanks to cameras, investigators also cited the owner of the car for four violations, each carrying a maximum fine of $500.