Kansas City Crossing Guard Struck and Killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 64-year-old man on his way to his post as a school crossing guard in northeast Kansas City died after being hit by a pickup truck.

Kansas City police say James R. Suman died in the accident early Friday.

Suman, who lived near where he was struck, was wearing a reflective vest and carrying a plastic school crossing sign when he was hit. Investigators said he apparently was walking to a city bus stop to go to a school in the northeast area.



Police say the pickup driver stopped and was being questioned.