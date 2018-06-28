Kansas City East High School Is Home to Many Immigrant Students

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The language of the world can be heard at Kansas City East High School.

Nearly half of the school's 1,031 students are immigrants who are learning English. Many of the immigrants have arrived in Kansas City after experiencing crime, war or crushing poverty in their homelands.

The Kansas City Star reports the students speak 35 languages and come from dozens of countries.

East Principal Tommy Herrera says when the students first arrive, they often can't read or write in their own languages.

The immigrant students build their language through academic content. With several language specialists to help interpret, students express themselves the best way they know how, including using their own languages. That effort is then used to build English.