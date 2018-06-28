Kansas City Elects New Mayor

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The polls are open in Kansas City so voters can elect a new mayor - either councilman Alvin Brooks or former city auditor Mark Funkhouser. City election board director Sharon Turner Buie predicts a 30 percent voter turnout, far greater than the 18 percent that voted in the 2003 election of Kay Barnes. Brooks and Funkhouser were the front-runners in a primary that featured a dozen candidates to replace the two-term Barnes. Funkhouser gained public attention as auditor with his criticism of inefficient city operations and the city's habit of granting tax breaks to private developers. Brooks is known for his former leadership of an anti-crime group, and he has become a familiar face at vigils for victims of violent crime.