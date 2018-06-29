Kansas City Explosion Damages Problem-Plagued Development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A deadly natural gas explosion that destroyed a popular Kansas City restaurant also caused millions of dollars of damage to a problem-plagued development across the street.



Crews were hard at work on the Plaza Vista Office Tower when the Feb. 19 blast at JJ's restaurant killed a server. The roof and many of the Plaza Vista building's windows were damaged.



The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/103znrt) reports the project stands on the spot where ground was broken in 2005 on a building designed by renowned architect Moshe Safdie. But the project stalled and became one of Kansas City's biggest development fiascos.



Eventually, the Polsinelli Shughart law firm took over, demolishing the unfinished Safdie building. It's being replaced with a more traditional structure. Repairs aren't expected to push back the move-in date.