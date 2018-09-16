Kansas City Extends Contract on Red-Light Cameras

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City officials have approved a five-year renewal contract for red-light cameras at several intersections around the city.

The city approved the first contract with American Traffic Solutions five years ago, and the city council voted Thursday to approve the five-year extension. The Kansas City Star reports that police have said red-light running and crashes are down at most of those intersections where the red-light cameras have been installed. The contract was set to expire June 30.

Nearly 191,000 red-light tickets have been issued since the program began in Kansas City, although the number has declined in the past two years as drivers have become more aware of the cameras. Citations dropped nearly 24 percent between 2010 and 2012.