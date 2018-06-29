Kansas City Faces Discrimination Lawsuits

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City has agreed to settle four discrimination lawsuits at a cost of more than $1 million.

The Kansas City municipal prosecutor's office replaced part-time assistant prosecutors nearly three years ago with full-time positions. Eight of the part-time assistant city prosecutors who were replaced with full-time employees sued the city for age, race and/or gender discrimination.

Four cases were settled, and four others remain in court.

The Kansas City Star reports former city prosecutor Lowell Gard, who oversaw the 2011 prosecutors office reorganization, said at the time the municipal court was switching to a fully computerized, paperless system and moving from 16 part-timers to eight full-timers made sense.

City Manager Troy Schulte says the city is taking steps to minimize future discrimination complaints.