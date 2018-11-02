Kansas City falls to Cleveland in extra innings

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Michael Brantley and Carlos Santana each had an RBI single in the 11th inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 victory over the sliding Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Kansas City has lost three in a row to fall into a first-place tie with Detroit, which split a doubleheader at Chicago. Cleveland is just 3 1/2 back in the bunched AL Central.

The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the 11th when Salvador Perez's two-out double scored Jarrod Dyson. But Erik Kratz struck out to end the game.