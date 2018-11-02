Kansas City falls to Cleveland in extra innings

4 years 2 months 3 days ago Saturday, August 30 2014 Aug 30, 2014 Saturday, August 30, 2014 10:19:00 PM CDT August 30, 2014 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Michael Brantley and Carlos Santana each had an RBI single in the 11th inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 victory over the sliding Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Kansas City has lost three in a row to fall into a first-place tie with Detroit, which split a doubleheader at Chicago. Cleveland is just 3 1/2 back in the bunched AL Central.

The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the 11th when Salvador Perez's two-out double scored Jarrod Dyson. But Erik Kratz struck out to end the game.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 44°
10pm 44°
11pm 43°
12am 43°