KANSAS CITY, MO - The 14th annual Big Slick event raised $3.5 million for pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital this weekend. The event's total this year is its highest ever.
The event's hosts included Kansas City, Missouri-native and Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner, alongside Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet.
Another big name present was Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick MaHomes. MaHomes hit a home run during the event's celebrity softball game Friday, as shown by video posted to Twitter.
The weekend's festivities concluded with a party and show at T-Mobile Center Saturday.
This year's draw brings the event's 14-year total raised to $21 million. The event was first held in 2010.