Kansas City gang member sentenced to 30 years for drugs, gun

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 35-year-old Crips street gang member has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a controlled substance and firearms, but prosecutors say evidence indicates he's also responsible for killing five people.

Rashawn Long of Kansas City received an upward departure from sentencing guidelines in U.S. District Court on Thursday because he pleaded guilty in 2001 to a state first-degree murder charge and served 12 years.

In a motion seeking the longer sentence, federal prosecutors said there is evidence he killed four people in 2013 after being released from prison. Among the alleged victims were a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City said the suspected homicides are being investigated at the state level.