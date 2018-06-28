Kansas City gets $475,000 grant for environmental cleanup

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City has been awarded $475,000 in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency for environmental cleanup.

The award was announced Wednesday as a part of an approximately $13 million national package of supplemental loan funding. According to the Kansas City Star, the city won the money based on its success in cleaning up brownfields.

Brownfields are sites where use and development has been complicated due to contamination. Kansas City brownfields coordinator Andrew Bracker said the money should be enough to clean up two to four contaminated areas.

St. Louis was awarded $400,000 and the state of Missouri received $500,000.