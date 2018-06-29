Kansas City Hospital Adopts 'No-Hitting' Policy

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City hospital has a new policy that forbids hitting of any kind, including parents spanking their children to discipline them.

KMBC-TV reports Children's Mercy Hospital has established what it calls a "No Hit Zone" where physical discipline is banned. Hospital officials say the goal is not to tell parents how to discipline their kids, but instead to help parents through stressful times at the hospital.

A hospital brochure says harsh discipline like hitting, spanking and yelling can affect children's physical, emotional and mental health.

Under the new policy, hospital employees who see behavior that could escalate are directed to address the adult and see how they can help. A social worker could be called in if behavior progresses to the hitting level.