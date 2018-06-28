Kansas City leaders ask Nixon to veto wide-ranging gun bill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City leaders are calling on Gov. Jay Nixon to veto a wide-ranging gun bill that would establish a "stand your ground" law and eliminate the need for a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

The Kansas City Star reports Mayor Sly James, Police Chief Daryl Forte and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker say in a letter to Nixon that the bill would put citizens in danger and invite more gun violence on the streets.

The bill also lowers the penalty for carrying a concealed weapon where it's not allowed and allows invited guests in a home to use deadly force on intruders.

The measure was approved on the final day of the 2016 legislative session. Nixon has until mid-July to decide whether to veto the legislation.