Kansas City library officials question arrest during event

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City Public Library officials are questioning the arrests of an employee and a patron during a library event.

Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, of Lawrence, was asking a question of Dennis Ross, an author and diplomat, who had just delivered a presentation at the library's Plaza branch in May. Rothe-Kushel asked if Jewish Americans, like himself, should be concerned about actions by the U.S. and Israel that amount to "state-sponsored terrorism."

The Kansas City Star reports when he tried to ask another question, a security guard grasped his arm and was trying to take him out of the room, when a library employee tried to intervene.

Both face municipal charges that library officials think should be dismissed. Police say the off-duty officers acted appropriately.