Kansas City likely to pay $1.5 million to settle lawsuit

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City is likely to pay another $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit over overtime pay for public safety workers.

The City Council's finance committee approved the proposed settlement Wednesday of a lawsuit brought by 113 public safety workers who say they did not receive all required overtime pay.

The settlement comes nearly a year after the city agreed to pay nearly $2 million to 123 paramedics and emergency medical technicians who once worked for the Metropolitan Ambulance Services Trust.

The paramedics and technicians said they should have been paid overtime after working 40 hours in a week but the city didn't pay them overtime until they worked more than 49 hours.

The Kansas City Star reports the City Council is expected to approve the settlement Thursday.