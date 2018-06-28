Kansas City Looks at Philadelphia's Curfew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City officials are looking at Philadelphia's experiment with a curfew as one possible way of controlling crowds of teens who congregate at night at Country Club Plaza and other spots. The mayor of Philadelphia announced a 9 p.m. curfew last week for those under 18 on Fridays and Saturdays in the downtown and the area around the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. An attorney for Country Club Plaza's owner says an earlier curfew in that area has been discussed and his client would support it. Police say most teens at Country Club Plaza behave, but there have been some arrests. Police spokesman Steve Young tells the Kansas City Star that what's really needed is for parents to exercise more control.