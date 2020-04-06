Kansas City Makes Pitch for Republican Convention

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Winter weather was no deterrent for a Kansas City delegation of about two dozen people who are leading the effort to host the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Kansas City's delegation made a presentation Monday in Washington, D.C., to a committee recommending a site for the Republican convention. Kansas City is one of eight cities bidding for event.

Mayor Sly James says the 25-minute presentation included a video about the city and an overview of local fundraising, hotel space, transportation plans and other logistics. James said he capped it off by singing an a cappella rendition of "Kansas City."

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said fundraising, security, hotel space and transportation are all important factors in picking a convention site. He said politics are a lesser consideration.