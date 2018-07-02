Kansas City man, 32, charged with injuring girl, 7

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 32-year-old man faces charges accusing him of injuring a 7-year-old child who was shot in the hand at a Kansas City home.

Police were called to the home Sunday morning on a report of a child being shot. Police say she suffered injuries that weren't life threatening.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Monday that Craig K. Tinsley is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court records show police who responded to the call reported it appeared the child had been shot in the left hand and that that she also had a gunshot wound to the lower left back.

It's unclear if Tinsley has a lawyer. Prosecutors are seeking a $150,000 cash bond.