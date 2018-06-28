Kansas City man, 37, charged in cocaine distribution ring

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man on parole for the killing of a 16-year-old boy has been charged with being part of a cocaine distribution ring.

The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Todd K. Boyd is charged with distributing cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say Boyd allegedly sold cocaine to undercover officers several times in December.

Police stopped a vehicle he was driving on Dec. 17 and found 18 individually wrapped packages. That same day, police carried out a search warrant of a house where they believed Boyd was living. They found documents linking Boyd to the house, along with more cocaine and a handgun.

Boyd was sentenced in 2004 to 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of Ronald Johnson.