Kansas City man accused in child's beating death

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been indicted on second-degree murder linked to a 16-month-old boy's beating death.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/29HMEp8 ) reports that a Jackson County grand jury also indicted Nathaniel Littlefield on Friday with child neglect and child abuse in connection with Messiah Henderson's death June 1.

Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital May 29 after his mother returned home from work and found him unresponsive with congestive breathing. Court documents allege that his mother reported that she left the child and his 5-month-old brother in Littlefield's care while she was at work.

It is not immediately clear if Littlefield has an attorney.